Sheriff deputy’s’ device makes pursuits safer

SPRINGFIELD — The “Star Chase” device attaches a GPS tracker to the suspects’ car to prevent high speed chases.

Cpl. James Craigmyle tells KOLR10 that the devices, which were implemented this year, have had a 100% success rate in locating stolen vehicles.

The device is a projectile attached to the front of a patrol car that shoots and sticks to the suspects vehicle making it easier and safer than a high speed pursuit.

You may recognize the device if you watch “Live PD”. The department has used it a couple of times on the A&E show.

