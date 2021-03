SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University (MSU) alerted the student body to a reported rape that occurred on campus on Wednesday, March 24.

According to MSU, a woman was forced into a vehicle parked in lot 40 on South Jefferson.

The woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man she didn’t know.

Neither the man or woman is affiliated with MSU.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the police.