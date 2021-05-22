Saturday, May 22 Evening Forecast

You may have been confused as to what that big, bright ball in the sky was today. It was the SUN! It had been so long since I had seen it, I was almost surprised. The weather pattern we have been in the past week is still holding pretty steady for another day or two. An area of high pressure is holding strong to our southeast and an area of low pressure well to our west will still dominate your Sunday.

A few showers or a rogue thunderstorm will be possible Sunday. The best chance of seeing rain will be for areas to the north and west of Springfield. It will be another warm and muggy day, one of our first tastes of summer (much like it was for some today). Monday should stay mostly dry and calm. We will begin to see increasing clouds before the next weather system approaches.

Next week we will return to a very zonal flow, where a few disturbances will be tracking through from the west to east. It will be an active time period with a chance of rain every day, but I don’t think it’s going to be so drizzly and dreary every day. There should be periods of dry thrown in. Right now, our best chance of rain will be late in the week into your Memorial Day weekend.

Clear

Springfield Mo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

74° / 62°
Clear
Clear 0% 74° 62°

Sunday

81° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 81° 62°

Monday

79° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 79° 65°

Tuesday

77° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 77° 66°

Wednesday

80° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 80° 66°

Thursday

82° / 62°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 82° 62°

Friday

77° / 60°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 77° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
73°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
65°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
65°

63°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
63°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
63°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
68°

72°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
72°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
75°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
77°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
78°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
79°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
72°

