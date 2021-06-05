Saturday, June 5, Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday was one of the first summer-like days we’ve had in the Ozarks. Its been a spring full of below-average temperatures. The good news (for those summer lovers) is temperatures will be staying on the warmer side.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Pool_Forecast.jpg

Saturday will be a lot like Friday, warm, a little muggy, with some sun. Models are trying to throw isolated showers into our southern counties in the afternoon. There is a chance we could see some popcorn showers thanks to moisture advecting ahead of an area of low pressure. I think the best chance of seeing an isolated shower Saturday will be in our southern counties. Saturday could start off a little foggy for some areas, especially those to the east of Springfield.

Sunday will be the day of change. An upper level low will be lifting north, as this happens, we will see a stream of moisture from Sunday to Friday. There is going to be a chance of heavy rain and flooding Sunday-Tuesday. The soil is very saturated, so it isn’t going to take much for flooding to be possible. We are setting up for another active week of wet weather.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Generally clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph NNW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 80° 61°

Saturday

82° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 82° 66°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 79° 66°

Monday

78° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 78° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 79° 68°

Wednesday

83° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 68°

Thursday

85° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 85° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

2 AM
Clear
2%
68°

66°

3 AM
Clear
2%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
2%
65°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
61°

61°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

62°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

67°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
72°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
82°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
80°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
76°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

74°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100