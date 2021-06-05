Saturday, June 5, Forecast

Friday was one of the first summer-like days we’ve had in the Ozarks. Its been a spring full of below-average temperatures. The good news (for those summer lovers) is temperatures will be staying on the warmer side.

Saturday will be a lot like Friday, warm, a little muggy, with some sun. Models are trying to throw isolated showers into our southern counties in the afternoon. There is a chance we could see some popcorn showers thanks to moisture advecting ahead of an area of low pressure. I think the best chance of seeing an isolated shower Saturday will be in our southern counties. Saturday could start off a little foggy for some areas, especially those to the east of Springfield.

Sunday will be the day of change. An upper level low will be lifting north, as this happens, we will see a stream of moisture from Sunday to Friday. There is going to be a chance of heavy rain and flooding Sunday-Tuesday. The soil is very saturated, so it isn’t going to take much for flooding to be possible. We are setting up for another active week of wet weather.