Saturday, June 26 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

78° / 69°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 78° 69°

Sunday

80° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 80° 69°

Monday

83° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 83° 67°

Tuesday

81° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 81° 69°

Wednesday

80° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 80° 68°

Thursday

80° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 80° 67°

Friday

80° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 80° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
77°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
19%
76°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
19%
75°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
72°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
71°

70°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
70°

71°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
71°

71°

7 AM
Rain
76%
71°

72°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
72°

73°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
73°

74°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
74°

74°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
74°

77°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
77°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
80°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
80°

80°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
80°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
81°

80°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
80°

79°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

76°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
76°

76°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
76°

74°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
74°

I hope you have the umbrella at the ready! If you didn’t have your fill of rain already, we are going to have a week full of rain chances.

For Saturday night into Sunday morning, much of the Ozarks is under a Flash Flood Watch until Sunday at noon.

The front that was stationary to the north of us the past few days has dropped more to the south and set up along I-44. This will bring a higher chance of rain along and to the south of I-44. The heaviest of rain will likely fall in extreme SW MO, along I-49. This isn’t good because flash flooding was a big issue for that area early on Saturday morning. Take a look at some of these rainfall totals!

We are going to see a week full of rain chances. Surprisingly, we need the rain! For the month of June we are under by 2 inches. I do think we will end the month with a surplus after this week. Some models are calling for inches of rain possible.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

77°F Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.
69°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

78°F Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.
71°F Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
77%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

78°F Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
1 mph ESE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Localized flooding is possible.
72°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.
70°F Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
72°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
