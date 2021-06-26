Saturday, June 26 Evening Forecast

I hope you have the umbrella at the ready! If you didn’t have your fill of rain already, we are going to have a week full of rain chances.

For Saturday night into Sunday morning, much of the Ozarks is under a Flash Flood Watch until Sunday at noon.

The front that was stationary to the north of us the past few days has dropped more to the south and set up along I-44. This will bring a higher chance of rain along and to the south of I-44. The heaviest of rain will likely fall in extreme SW MO, along I-49. This isn’t good because flash flooding was a big issue for that area early on Saturday morning. Take a look at some of these rainfall totals!

We are going to see a week full of rain chances. Surprisingly, we need the rain! For the month of June we are under by 2 inches. I do think we will end the month with a surplus after this week. Some models are calling for inches of rain possible.