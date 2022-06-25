The calm, dry and hot weather will continue into the weekend across the Ozarks. An upper-level ridge continues to hold strong over the middle part of the country. A few small-scale storm systems have gone along that northern part of the ridge. This will bring a chance of rain and storms late with the heating of the day, but a lot of the area will stay dry.

Earlier in the week, models were trending for triple-digit temperatures on Saturday. This would have been the first Saturday to reach the century mark since August 25, 2014. Models guidance is continuing to come in a few degrees cooler, so I went with a high temperature of 97 on Saturday, with a heat index near 105. I won’t be surprised to see a Heat Advisory issued for at least parts of the area.

Saturday night might get to see rain falling from the sky! After May went down as the 10th wettest on record in Springfield, June has been a very different story. The chance isn’t widespread or heavy, but a cold front moving through will bring the greatest rain chance to our northern counties. A few stronger storms could fire up as well.

Once the cold front moves through, get ready for a big-time cool-down. Temperatures will be stuck in the upper-70s for Sunday and possibly Monday too. Whew! I will take some relief from this heat.