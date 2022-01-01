Saturday, January 1 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

45° / 12°
Rain to Wintry Mix
Rain to Wintry Mix 97% 45° 12°

Sunday

25° / 14°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 17% 25° 14°

Monday

44° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 44° 27°

Tuesday

49° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 49° 29°

Wednesday

47° / 18°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 47° 18°

Thursday

19° / 13°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 19° 13°

Friday

20° / 21°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 20° 21°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

8 AM
Rain
100%
44°

43°

9 AM
Rain
92%
43°

43°

10 AM
Rain
87%
43°

43°

11 AM
Rain
65%
43°

41°

12 PM
Rain
69%
41°

38°

1 PM
Showers
41%
38°

35°

2 PM
Showers
40%
35°

32°

3 PM
Light Freezing Rain
50%
32°

29°

4 PM
Light Freezing Rain
45%
29°

30°

5 PM
Light Freezing Rain
43%
30°

25°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
25°

23°

7 PM
Cloudy
23%
23°

22°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
22°

21°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
21°

20°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
20°

19°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
19°

18°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
18°

17°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
17°

16°

2 AM
Cloudy
21%
16°

16°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
16°

15°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
15°

15°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
15°

14°

6 AM
Cloudy
21%
14°

14°

7 AM
Cloudy
16%
14°

We have made it to the first day of 2022! Boy, what a difference the start of 2022 will be weather-wise compared to the end of 2021. We have three main weather stories over the next 24 hours.

  1. Widespread rain with the chance of flooding possible to the south of Springfield Saturday morning.
  2. A changeover from rain to freezing rain to sleet to snow Saturday afternoon.
  3. FRIGID temperatures will take over Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

Overnight, moisture has been streaming in from the southwest. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible into Saturday morning. A Flash Flood Watch and an Areal Flood Watch are in effect until Saturday afternoon. 1-3″ will be possible across the Ozarks, with the heaviest of rain falling south and east of Springfield.

There is a chance for stronger thunderstorms early Saturday morning. The threat is mainly for our eastern Arkansas counties. We will be keeping an eye on this threat, but it doesn’t appear to be a major concern at this time.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 12-31COUNTY.png

The timing of the cold air is a bit tricky. By noon, I do think our northern counties will start to see freezing rain. Once the cold air moves in, temperatures will plummet quickly, causing a range of temperatures across the viewing area. We will see a brief time of freezing rain, changing to sleet, then to snow. Because of travel impacts, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties north of I-44. Accumulation won’t be all that impressive, but a dusting to an inch of snow will be possible.

By Saturday evening, we will be seeing wind chills in the single digits. This is going to feel extra cold after we just wrapped up the second warmest December on record. Temperatures will rebound quickly, going back above average over the next couple of days. Finally, another round of frigid air looks to be on tap on Thursday. Will the threat of wintry weather be possible? It may be a little too early to tell, but we are keeping an eye on it.

Rain

Springfield Mo

45°F Rain Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
12°F Cloudy. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain

Branson

55°F Rain Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
16°F Overcast. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain

Harrison

55°F Rain Feels like 55°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and freezing rain this evening. Then clouds lingering overnight. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
15°F Rain and freezing rain this evening. Then clouds lingering overnight. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain

Rolla

39°F Rain Feels like 34°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
14°F Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain

West Plains

56°F Rain Feels like 56°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and freezing rain this evening. Then clouds lingering overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
20°F Rain and freezing rain this evening. Then clouds lingering overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NNW
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

