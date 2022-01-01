Saturday, January 1 Afternoon Weather

We have made it to 2022! If you thought the mild December weather would follow us into the new year, boy, were you mistaken.

Currently, temperatures are tumbling across the area. An Arctic cold front is moving in, causing temperatures to drop below freezing quickly. As of 1pm, temperatures north of I-44 are below freezing. This cold air will continue to push south.

As temperatures drop, we will see a changeover from rain to a wintry mix. Freezing rain will be possible, but temperatures have been dropping quickly enough that it shouldn’t be a big threat. We do still have a Winter Weather Advisory for counties north of I-44 until Sunday morning. This means travel impacts for our northern counties will be possible. Take it easy if you have to head out.

Early Sunday morning, another burst of snow could quickly move through the Ozarks. This could bring minor accumulation that could make for slippery roads early. Those along and north of I-44 could see up to an inch. Our southern counties will be closer to a dusting.

We also have a Wind Chill Advisory for our extreme northwestern counties. This will extend until Sunday at 10am. If you have to be outside, dress in layers. Early Sunday will be dangerously cold with wind chills in the single digits.

Temperatures will rebound early next week and we will see calm weather. By late Wednesday, another winter storm will be possible with overnight snow and temperatures falling even colder than what we are currently seeing. 2022 is starting with a bang!

Stay safe, friends.