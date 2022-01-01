Saturday, January 1 Afternoon Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

36° / 14°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 21% 36° 14°

Sunday

24° / 13°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 13% 24° 13°

Monday

41° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 41° 26°

Tuesday

49° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 49° 27°

Wednesday

38° / 15°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 38° 15°

Thursday

22° / 12°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 22° 12°

Friday

36° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 36° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

32°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
32°

30°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
30°

29°

5 PM
Cloudy
12%
29°

25°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
25°

23°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
23°

22°

8 PM
Cloudy
6%
22°

21°

9 PM
Cloudy
7%
21°

20°

10 PM
Cloudy
11%
20°

19°

11 PM
Cloudy
12%
19°

18°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
18°

17°

1 AM
Cloudy
7%
17°

16°

2 AM
Cloudy
9%
16°

16°

3 AM
Cloudy
17%
16°

15°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
15°

15°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
15°

15°

6 AM
Cloudy
18%
15°

14°

7 AM
Cloudy
14%
14°

14°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
14°

14°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
14°

15°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
15°

17°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
17°

18°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
18°

20°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
20°

22°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
22°

We have made it to 2022! If you thought the mild December weather would follow us into the new year, boy, were you mistaken.

Currently, temperatures are tumbling across the area. An Arctic cold front is moving in, causing temperatures to drop below freezing quickly. As of 1pm, temperatures north of I-44 are below freezing. This cold air will continue to push south.

As temperatures drop, we will see a changeover from rain to a wintry mix. Freezing rain will be possible, but temperatures have been dropping quickly enough that it shouldn’t be a big threat. We do still have a Winter Weather Advisory for counties north of I-44 until Sunday morning. This means travel impacts for our northern counties will be possible. Take it easy if you have to head out.

Early Sunday morning, another burst of snow could quickly move through the Ozarks. This could bring minor accumulation that could make for slippery roads early. Those along and north of I-44 could see up to an inch. Our southern counties will be closer to a dusting.

We also have a Wind Chill Advisory for our extreme northwestern counties. This will extend until Sunday at 10am. If you have to be outside, dress in layers. Early Sunday will be dangerously cold with wind chills in the single digits.

Temperatures will rebound early next week and we will see calm weather. By late Wednesday, another winter storm will be possible with overnight snow and temperatures falling even colder than what we are currently seeing. 2022 is starting with a bang!

Stay safe, friends.

Rain Shower

Springfield Mo

36°F Rain Shower Feels like 27°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Light snow possible. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
14°F Cloudy. Light snow possible. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

55°F Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
11 mph NW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
16°F Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

57°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
16°F Overcast. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

37°F Cloudy Feels like 30°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
15°F Cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain

West Plains

56°F Rain Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
20°F Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

