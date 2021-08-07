Saturday August 8 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

82° / 72°
Clear
Clear 0% 82° 72°

Sunday

88° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 88° 72°

Monday

91° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 94° 74°

Wednesday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 72°

Thursday

94° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 94° 71°

Friday

88° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 88° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
77°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
76°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
75°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
73°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
76°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
82°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
84°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
85°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
86°

85°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
85°

86°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
86°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

84°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
84°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
81°

80°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

Happy weekend, friends!

Saturday shaped up to be pretty nice for the Ozarks. Temperatures were very close to normal, humidity wasn’t too high, and there was a nice little breeze.

We will have a short-lived storm system move through our area on Sunday. The chance for storms will increase after the noon hour. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for our viewing area. The greatest threat will be strong winds, hail, and flooding could be a possibility.

Timing of the storms does look to be a bit tricky. I do think afternoon will be our best bet, but the chance of different storms popping up, thanks to convection, will be possible all afternoon and into the evening. This model shows things starting to take shape after 2:30pm.

The first of the work week will be very hot and humid. Kind of like a throwback to two weeks ago. By the end of the week we will see the chance for a cool down and lower dewpoints so humidity won’t be quite as bad.

Have a happy Sunday!

Clear

Springfield Mo

80°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

78°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

78°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

