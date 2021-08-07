Saturday August 8 Evening Forecast

Happy weekend, friends!

Saturday shaped up to be pretty nice for the Ozarks. Temperatures were very close to normal, humidity wasn’t too high, and there was a nice little breeze.

We will have a short-lived storm system move through our area on Sunday. The chance for storms will increase after the noon hour. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for our viewing area. The greatest threat will be strong winds, hail, and flooding could be a possibility.

Timing of the storms does look to be a bit tricky. I do think afternoon will be our best bet, but the chance of different storms popping up, thanks to convection, will be possible all afternoon and into the evening. This model shows things starting to take shape after 2:30pm.

The first of the work week will be very hot and humid. Kind of like a throwback to two weeks ago. By the end of the week we will see the chance for a cool down and lower dewpoints so humidity won’t be quite as bad.

Have a happy Sunday!