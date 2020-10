CAPE FAIR, Mo. — The Route 76 bridge over Table Rock Lake in Cape Fair will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, contractor crews will use the time to replace a floor beam on the bridge.

Businesses and streets will remain open on either side of the closure, but drivers will have to find alternative routes.

The bridge is scheduled to open back up on Oct. 29 at 6 a.m.