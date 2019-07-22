Report sheds light on Nixa man allegedly shooting and killing wife

NIXA, Mo. — A probable cause statement obtained by Ozarks First lays out the details of what happened before a Nixa man was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his wife.

According to the statement, on Thursday, July 18, the Nixa Police Department received a call asking for a well-being check on someone living on South Timber Ridge in Nixa.

The caller, according to the police statement, said his old roommate, Todd Blankenship, had admitted to shooting and killing his wife over the phone. The caller said he called police five or 10 minutes after getting off the phone with Blankenship.

Two officers arrived at the address on Timber Ridge later that evening but had no luck in contacting Blankenship.

Following the lack of response, the report says, two officers entered through the unlocked front door to “check on the well-being of the occupants.”

The officers reportedly found a woman, dead, in the hallway. Officers say she had a gunshot wound to the head.

While the officers were there, Blankenship arrived at the home in his vehicle.

He was taken into custody.

The probable cause statement says, during an interview with a detective, Blankenship “removed a small item from his pocket and tried to put it back in his pocket.” Detectives say the item was a .25 caliber bullet.

Officers report Blankenship’s hands smelled like bleach.

Report: “I smelled his hand and could smell the odor of what I recognized as bleach. I asked [another officer] who was observing Blankenship to smell his hand. I asked [the other officer] if he detected any odors. [The other officer] told me Blankenship’s hand smelled like bleach.”

After officers obtained a search warrant, they returned to sweep the house again. This time, officers say they noticed broken jewelry laying around the dead woman’s body.

The officers reportedly found “an empty box for a 25 Automatic pistol” and a “partial box of 25 Automatic ammunition.”

The probable cause states that Blankenship has past reports of domestic violence against the victim.

Original story:

First-degree murder charges have been filed against a Nixa man in connection with the death on Friday (7-19-19) of a woman at a home in the 900 block of South Timber Ridge in Nixa.

Christian County Prosecutor Amy Fite said Todd David Blankenship was charged Friday and is being held in the Christian County Jail without bond.

Blankenship, 47, was taken into custody as a person of interest after Nixa Police were dispatched around 10 p.m. Thursday to check the well-being of a person at the home, according to Nixa public information officer Drew Douglas. Nixa Police arrived on the scene and found a non-responsive female inside the home. While officers were on scene, Blankenship arrived at the house and was taken into custody for questioning.