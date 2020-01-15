Red Sox, Alex Cora ‘mutually’ part ways amid sign-stealing scandal

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Red Sox and Manager Alex Cora have decided to “mutually part ways” amid a sign-stealing scandal that has rocked the MLB.

The Red Sox are under investigation for stealing signs in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the World Series. Cora was also the bench coach for the 2017 Houston Astros team that was found to have stolen signs on their way to a World Series title.

In a statement, the Red Sox said Cora and the team decided it would “not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward.”

Statement from the Boston #RedSox and Alex Cora: pic.twitter.com/qXsUhSobSy — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 15, 2020

“This is a sad day for us. Alex is a special person and a beloved member of the Red Sox,” the Red Sox said in a statement. “We are grateful for his impact on our franchise. We will miss his passion, his energy and his significant contributions to the communities of New England and Puerto Rico.”

Cora thanked the organization for supporting him throughout the years, adding that he did not want to be a distraction to the team as they move forward.

“My two years as manager were the best years of my life. It was an honor to manage these teams and help bring a World Series Championship back to Boston,” Cora said in a statement. “I will forever be indebted to the organization and the fans who supported me as a player, a manager and in my efforts to help Puerto Rico. This is a special place. There is nothing like it in all of baseball, and I will miss it dearly.”