SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms the search of a Springfield business known as The Club House near the intersection of Battlefield and Kansas Expressway is related to allegations of illegal gambling.

The location at the Battlefield/Kansas Expwy. is one of many locations, Highway Patrol says.

MSHP obtained a search warrant at 4 p.m. Thursday.

As a result of the search warrant and further investigation, three people have been arrested for promoting gambling.