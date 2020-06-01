“Racism is abhorrent, wrong, and not welcome at Missouri State University”; President Smart addresses recent events

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State University President Cliff Smart addressed the recent protests and the tragic death of George Floyd.

President Smart says racism is abhorrent, wrong, and not welcome at Missouri State University.

Smart says that the Missouri State campus experienced an impact of racially charged posts on social media made by incoming freshmen. Smart is expected to address this situation further on Tuesday.

Smart says when faced with a difficult situation, we must remind ourselves of the three pillars of the university’s public affairs mission – ethical leadership, cultural competence, and community engagement. These three pillars are the core of the university.

Smart says he is appalled by the tragic deaths we have seen over the last weeks and months.

The university’s goal is to create a safe, racism-free learning environment for all students.