Putnam County releases names of missing people

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials in Putnam County have released a list of names of people who are missing after a tornado tore through the area early Tuesday morning.

The first list had approximately 80 people. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, there were 18 people still unaccounted for.

The people who are missing include:

Katherine Julian

Penny Penelope Cole

Dwight Gentry

David Phillips

Maureen Langford & Andi Otis

Tommy Knight

Robin & Bethany Babb

Joey Dedemicis

Denton Nelson

Rick Stegill

Steven Mayo

Karissa Solberg

Breanna Shelby

Joyce Wilson

Cleburn Rice

Marcia Bullard

If you are on this list, please call Putnam County at (931) 646-4636.