Porch video shows man stealing car while owner’s back is turned

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A car theft on Glenstone and Dale Ave. Tuesday afternoon still has people scratching their heads. Unlike other thefts, this one happened while the car’s owner, William Evans, was standing just feet away.

Evans, a project manager with Christian Construction, was driving through town, knocking on doors, and offering homeowners a chance to participate in his employer’s free-roof giveaway.

He does this a lot. So often, in fact, he’s developed a routine.

“I get out of my car, I go up to the house to talk to the homeowner,” he told Ozarks First on Wednesday. “I leave my car running typically when I do this, until I dive into the inspection. Then I turn off my car usually.”

The inspection, which qualifies the homeowners to win the free roof, was about to begin. So, Evans turned around to turn his car off.

But his car wasn’t there.

Porch camera video, given to Evans to by the homeowner, shows Evans preparing to launch his inspection while a man in the background slips into the driver’s seat of his gold Honda Accord.

“I was a little bit in shock,” he said, looking back on the moment he realized it’d been stolen. “I actually started laughing.”

Looking down Dale Ave., Evans said he could see his taillights slipping farther and farther away.

He called 911 and is now, still waiting to hear what happened to his vehicle.

However, he’s staying positive.

“They’ll probably find it a month from now in a ditch,” he jokingly told reporters when asked if police had any luck locating his car yet.

The answer to that question is no, but Evans is hoping the gold car’s one silver door will be an easy giveaway to those looking for the stolen ride.

If you have any information on the theft you’re encouraged to call Springfield Police.