Pierce City Fire Protection called in for two water rescues in within one hour period

PIERCE CITY – Firefighter and rescue teams were busy early Sunday afternoon. Heavy rains brought flooded roads across the Ozarks, and Pierce City as well as adjacent Barry and Lawrence Counties were hit hard by rain.

At 2:19 p.m., Pierce City Fire Protection was called in after a vehicle was stuck in water in the area of Jolly Mill Road. The person safely exited the vehicle, a Facebook post from PCFPD says.

Then, just after 3 p.m., a vehicle was in “swift water” and the person inside was rescued by boat. Monett Fire and the Department of Conservation were also on that call.

Around 3:45 p.m., they recieved a call about people jumping off a bridge and swimming in flood water.

The Pierce City Fire Protection District reminds citizens to not drive, walk or swim in flood waters.