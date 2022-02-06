After the winter storm hit the Ozarks this past week, many people’s cars are in need of a wash.

AAA warns drivers they could face pricey vehicle repairs from rust damage caused by chemicals used to de-ice the roads.

Car wash attendants at the In & Out Car Wash in Springfield said things started getting busy on Saturday when they saw 400 cars stop by.

“A whole line outside to the front,” said car wash attendant, Dante Lewers. “I feel like most people do usually wait until all the snow is melted, but it is usually what it looks like. We have a whole line outside to the entrance.”

With the sun out and the snow in the rearview mirror, drivers on Sunday said it was time to get the job done.

“With all the salt on the road to try to defrost everything, it just kind of builds up,” said driver, Caleb Young. “As you can see, all this snow is gray around here so there’s a lot of it. It also gets me out of the house.”

Lewers said he expects business to remain busy throughout the week.

“I’d say, though, as long as it’s sunny, people do actually come to the car wash a lot,” said Lewers. “It’s just when it’s raining, freezing, we’re usually closed because all of the stuff in the car wash does get frozen and we have to make sure everything stays working.”