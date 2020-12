SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After a back and forth opening half, Parkview pulled away to earn a 57-40 win over Glendale in the opening round of the Blue & Gold tournament.

The Vikings advance to the Blue bracket quarterfinals where they will face Willard at 7:00 pm Tuesday in the Hammons Student Center.

The Falcons, meanwhile, are 0-4 for just the second time in program history.