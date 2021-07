SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Salvation Army of Springfield received a donation of 100 fans. Customers from the Springfield area generously donated $1,554, which will help to purchase 117 box fans to help fellow citizens to beat the heat.

Box fans can come in handy to cool an apartment or room down. One method to use them is to place the box fan in the window with the wind propelling into the room. This will help pull cooler air from outside into the room.