SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ozarks Tonight spoke with Dr. Fenton about Mercy’s new virtual emergency doctor.

The new program will make it easier for patients to get faster and less expensive medical help in an emergency by providing a 24/7 virtual care center.



A patient can call the center and discuss their problem with one of the navigators, as well as other necessary information. After that, the patient is quickly transferred to a nurse who can initiate the triage process.