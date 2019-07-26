Ozarks Tonight: Danny’s Service Center

During a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Wednesday, two teens spoke about their experience with JUUL, the company that produces flavored e-cigarettes. The committee is investigating JUUL's role in the youth vaping epidemic and the teens who testified said that JUUL did advertise directly to teens - right in their own school.

Caleb Mintz, now 17, said he and his friend, Phillip Fuhrman, who also testified, were in the 9th grade when JUUL came to their school to give students a presentation. Mintz said his school holds a mental health and addiction seminar three times a year, during which the teachers leave the room so the students have a safe space to talk.