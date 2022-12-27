SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 11th annual Pink & White Lady Classic tipped off today.

In the pink division action, the eighth seed Ozark faced Camdenton.

And Jordyn Foley sparks Ozark early, she drives to the hole to give the Lady Tigers a 4-0 lead.

Then the senior guard hits the corner three, it’s 12-0 Lady Tigers.

Camdenton with a rough first quarter, this basket by Mia McGuire was their only points in the quarter.

Later Ozark’s Kadance Kirkland takes it into the lane and off the glass, 22-6 Lady Tigers.

And Ozark goes onto win 62-26.