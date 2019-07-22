Ozarks Live! – Travel Tuesday

The heatwave subsides as storms sweep in overnight. Storms will continue to organize into a large area of rain and thunder. The leading edge of storms sweeping east and southeast could produce some damaging wind gusts with the risk of heavy rainfall too over much of the area. It looks like there will be a possibility of 1 to 3" of rain over much of Southern Missouri and a Flash Flood Watch has been posted through 7am Monday morning. Locally higher amounts are certainly possible. The threat of heavy rain is compliments of a very soupy air mass overhead. The heavy rain threat will subside by sunrise, but there will still be some showers with some embedded thunder through much of the morning before ending from north to south.

Clouds will clear out by early afternoon on Monday, but some additional cloud cover may try to build in by late afternoon near and north of the interstate. A few very light showers can't be ruled out either. Humidity levels should be noticeably lower, especially by evening. Temperatures will be a lot cooler too with highs ranging from the low 80s north to upper 70s south.