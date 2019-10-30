Open house and informal meeting over TCE clean up at Electro-Pac and Litton sites

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting an open house and informal meeting on Electro-Pac and Litton Systems sites.

Sonya Anderson, a Missouri state representative, encourages people to attend the event that will take place on November 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Relics Event Center, 2015 W. Battlefield Road.

This event is to help the public stay updated on the trichloroethylene (TCE) contamination at the former Litton site located east of Springfield-Branson National Airport.

The cleanup of TCE contamination is being overseen by the DNR through the Superfund Cooperative Program.

Anderson says the Electro-Pac site in Willard was investigated by the DNR and confirmed the site as TCE contaminated.

During the open house, the public will be able to exchange information and ask any questions they may have for the staff of the DNR from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Presentations will begin at 6 p.m. that will be an overview of both sites which includes investigations, cleanup activities and future plans. There will be an additional question and answer time once the presentations conclude.

For more information on the Litton site, click here.

For information on the public meeting, contact Jennifer Lamons at 573-522-1540 or jennifer.lamons@dnr.mo.gov