Happy Thanksgiving!

We’ve been tracking the chance of Thanksgiving rain for almost a week now, and it is playing out as expected! It is a soggy start across the Ozarks. A steady train of moisture is streaming in from Oklahoma. While widespread rain is possible, those north of I-44 to the north and west of Springfield will stay the driest.

If you are heading to Grandma’s house early, northern Arkansas will see the heaviest rain at 8am. The Springfield Turkey Trot looks damp, but the heaviest rain will be pushing out.

Temperatures will struggle to warm up today. I think we will see steady temperatures around 50° throughout the afternoon.

Friday is shaping up to be halfway decent. Temperatures will be cool, but we will see sunshine and dry conditions. It might be the best time of the weekend to get out and get the outdoor Christmas decorating done. If not Friday, your next-best option will be Sunday afternoon.

The second punch of wet weather arrives on Saturday, as an upper-level low will track over the Ozarks. We will see widespread rain chances on Saturday. I do think an inch across the Ozarks will be likely before the rain wraps up and moves out on Sunday.