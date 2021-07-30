Nixa’s Frerichs ready for second Olympic challenge

TOKYO–Nixa native Courtney Frerichs will step onto the track in Tokyo at the 2020 Olympic games Saturday night our time.

It’s the qualifying heat for the 3,000 meter steeplechase.

Frerichs arrived in Tokyo earlier this week and posted this picture on twitter.

Frerichs told me this was a business trip, she didn’t take part in the opening cermonies and will be leaving before the closing ceremonies.

The 28-year old will be trying to better her 11th place finish in the Rio Olympic games.

Frerichs will race in the 3,000 meter steeplechase.

We found out Friday night that Frerichs will run in the second, 7:55pm qualifying heats.

The gold medal race is August 4th at 6:00am our time.