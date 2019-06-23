Newton County Emergency Management: “Avoid Neosho at all cost”

NEOSHO, Mo. (KSN) — The Newton County Emergency Management is urging drivers to avoid coming into, going out of, or driving in the City of Neosho.

All low water roads are closed in the city.

Multiple water rescues have taken place on several streets, with Redings Mill, 4 States Water Rescue and the Newton County Water Rescue assisting.

Crews are still responding to multiple cars stalled on roads.

Seneca, Boulder City, and the Crowder College area are also seeing heavy flooding.

Do not drive if you don’t have to.