STONE COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police say there is a person of interest in the murder of four Stone County, Arkansas, residents on Thursday (4/21/22).

According to investigators, a person of interest was placed in custody on unrelated charges and is currently at an undisclosed jail. The name of the person of interest has not yet been released.

State Police say that they have found no evidence through their investigation showing an imminent threat to the community.

On April 21, Stone County deputies contacted ASP special agents who were sent to the Ben area Thursday afternoon to a home on Northcutt Road. There, they found 77-year-old Shirley Watters and her son, 55-year-old James Watters shot to death.

While agents were working that case, they were told of another crime scene a quarter mile down the road on AR-5, where 75-year-old William Clinton Trammell and his wife, 72-year-old Sharon Trammell, had also been shot and killed and were discovered only 8 hours after the Watters.

Agents are continuing to investigate with more information to be shared as it becomes available.