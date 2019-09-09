Monday, September 9 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out warm and humid this morning with lows in the 70’s.

Southerly winds with a warm, humid air mass in place will keep us summery as we head through the afternoon.

A warm front will hang over the eastern Ozarks today, bringing the chance for a few showers/ storms to bubble on the heat/ humidity of the day. Areas east of HWY 65 have the greatest chance of seeing these storms, otherwise, expect a mostly sunny day.

We’ll stay warm overnight tonight with lows in the lower 70’s.

Mostly sunny, hot, and humid again tomorrow. Highs in the lower 90’s will continue to feel close to 100 degrees.

We’ll stay summery through Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine, heat, and humidity.

By Thursday night a cold front starts to set up to our northwest. Showers/ storms will arrive overnight. With the overnight timing, the severe threat looks low for night.

Showers/ storms continue early on Friday before clearing. Behind this front we’ll find some relief from the heat. North and west winds will put highs back at/ below average on Friday afternoon in the low to middle 80’s.

Relief will be short-lived with highs trending back in the middle upper 80’s through the weekend. Temperatures trend close to 90 degrees again by Sunday into Monday of next week.