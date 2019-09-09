Monday, September 9 Evening Forecast

The heat continues to rule the headlines as we push toward mid-September. The hot temperatures are also coming with a very dry pattern that started at the beginning of the month. The hot and dry combo is compliments of a summer ridge parked over the Eastern U.S., a ridge that shows no signs of budging in any major way over the next several days.

For this evening, warm and mostly dry weather can be expected. A leftover boundary has been a focus for a bit more humidity east of Hwy. 65, and also a focus for some isolated shower activity. These showers will quickly fade after sunset with temperatures settling into the upper 60s and low 70s by morning.

Tuesday has most of the same ingredients as Monday, ensuring another hot afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s across the Ozarks with another batch of isolated showers possible east of Hwy. 65 by late afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday look hot and dry with morning lows in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the low 90s. A front will approach the area by Thursday night as a storm moves out of the West and through the Upper Midwest. The front will sag southeast through the area Friday morning triggering a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night through Friday morning. Showers should thin by Friday afternoon with clouds thinning out some during the afternoon. The combination of morning rain and clouds and the cool front should finally knock the summer heat out for a day with highs in the low 80s.

The front will linger in the area into Saturday as it tries to slip back to the north. There’s a signal for at least a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly Saturday morning. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s during the afternoon.

Sunday and Monday look hot and mostly dry. Afternoon highs will be back near 90°. The pattern should stay warm but may turn wetter by the middle of the week as some Gulf moisture builds across the area. Another storm in West will help keep the pattern warm and humid until it can push a cool front through late in the week.

