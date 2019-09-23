Monday, September 23 Evening Forecast

Right on cue, some fall weather today. Morning fog and clouds gave way to bright and comfortably warm weather. The key was knocking out the humidity. The humidity levels will remain low tonight and with clear skies, temperatures will fall to cool levels by morning. Morning lows will range from the mid 50s northeast to low 60s southwest.

Some high cloudiness will be spreading in by sunrise as showers and thunderstorms develop southwest of the area. The shower activity will slowly spread east throughout the day, mainly along and south of the state line, fading as it pushes into drier air over the Ozarks. Temperatures will remain mild, especially to the southwest where clouds and showers will keep temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Temperatures will be warmer closer to Central Missouri where low 80s are likely.

FORECAST HIGHS FOR TUESDAY

A slight chance for showers will remain overnight Tuesday night with an uptick in rain chances by Wednesday morning as the next front drops in from the northwest. Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms possible throughout the day, especially during the morning. Temperatures and humidity levels will be a little higher.

The front will be draped close to the state line by Wednesday night with another wave of showers and thunderstorms developing along the front. Rain chances will tend to be focused near and south of Hwy. 60 where it could be heavy.

Showers could linger to the south Thursday morning with clouds thinning out some by afternoon. Temperatures won’t get too warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Hotter weather will build back in on Friday as the area gets south of a frontal boundary once again. Heat and humidity levels will have it feeling more like summer again with highs in the upper 80s.

Storms to the north Friday night may try to build south by Saturday morning. This will mean a chance for showers and thunderstorms, but mainly north of I-44. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 80s.

The hot pattern this September has been tough to shake and the summer ridge will fight its way back into the area by Sunday. This will make for a hot and quiet finish to the weekend with highs close to 90°.

HOT PATTERN TO FINISH SEPTEMBER AND START OCTOBER

The hot pattern will continue into the first couple of days of October with lows near 70° and highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. This latest batch of heat will break during the second half of the week.