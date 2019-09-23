Monday, September 23 Evening Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Right on cue, some fall weather today. Morning fog and clouds gave way to bright and comfortably warm weather. The key was knocking out the humidity. The humidity levels will remain low tonight and with clear skies, temperatures will fall to cool levels by morning. Morning lows will range from the mid 50s northeast to low 60s southwest.

Some high cloudiness will be spreading in by sunrise as showers and thunderstorms develop southwest of the area. The shower activity will slowly spread east throughout the day, mainly along and south of the state line, fading as it pushes into drier air over the Ozarks. Temperatures will remain mild, especially to the southwest where clouds and showers will keep temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Temperatures will be warmer closer to Central Missouri where low 80s are likely.

FORECAST HIGHS FOR TUESDAY

A slight chance for showers will remain overnight Tuesday night with an uptick in rain chances by Wednesday morning as the next front drops in from the northwest. Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms possible throughout the day, especially during the morning. Temperatures and humidity levels will be a little higher.

The front will be draped close to the state line by Wednesday night with another wave of showers and thunderstorms developing along the front. Rain chances will tend to be focused near and south of Hwy. 60 where it could be heavy.

Showers could linger to the south Thursday morning with clouds thinning out some by afternoon. Temperatures won’t get too warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Hotter weather will build back in on Friday as the area gets south of a frontal boundary once again. Heat and humidity levels will have it feeling more like summer again with highs in the upper 80s.

Storms to the north Friday night may try to build south by Saturday morning. This will mean a chance for showers and thunderstorms, but mainly north of I-44. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 80s.

The hot pattern this September has been tough to shake and the summer ridge will fight its way back into the area by Sunday. This will make for a hot and quiet finish to the weekend with highs close to 90°.

HOT PATTERN TO FINISH SEPTEMBER AND START OCTOBER

The hot pattern will continue into the first couple of days of October with lows near 70° and highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. This latest batch of heat will break during the second half of the week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Fair

Springfield

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
60°F Mostly Clear
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
61°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
62°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

° / 61°
% ° 61°

Tuesday

76° / 67°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 76° 67°

Wednesday

84° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 63°

Thursday

79° / 69°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 79° 69°

Friday

86° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 86° 68°

Saturday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 70°

Sunday

87° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 87° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

8 PM
Clear
0%
70°

67°

9 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

10 PM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
63°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
63°

63°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
63°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
62°

62°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
62°

62°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
62°

62°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

64°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
64°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
72°

75°

12 PM
Few Showers
34%
75°

75°

1 PM
Showers
41%
75°

75°

2 PM
Few Showers
34%
75°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

75°

4 PM
Cloudy
18%
75°

74°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
74°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
23%
73°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
71°

Saturday, September 28th