Monday, October 7 Evening Forecast

We’re enjoying the best that fall has to offer with near-perfect weather into Wednesday. A big storm will bring a chance of storms to the area later in the week.

For tonight, starry skies and chilly temperatures can be expected. Temperatures will fall through the 50s this evening before bottoming out in the mid-40s Tuesday morning.

The morning chill will quickly give way to mild temperatures as sunny skies work their magic. Temperatures in the afternoon will warm into the low 70s with an nice breeze out of the southeast.

A moisture-starved storm will sweep across the area on Wednesday leading to an increase in clouds. Partly sunny skies will manage to push afternoon temperatures into the mid-70s.

A bigger storm will sweep into the area by Thursday evening. We’ll find mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds on Thursday. There will be a chance for a few showers during the day, but the bulk of the rain will hold off until overnight. Temperatures will get pretty warm during the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase from the west overnight. We’ll have to keep an eye on severe weather chances, especially west of Hwy. 65 where higher instability will be available. There will be some wind energy with this storm too. Damaging winds will be the main severe weather risk if things come together. There will a threat for heavy rain too, especially over Southwest Missouri into Northwest Arkansas.

A sharp cold front will push through around sunrise causing temperatures to tumble into the 40s. Showers and drizzle will continue through the morning before tapering off. Winds will be brisk too out of the northwest. If skies can clear out some during the afternoon, temperatures may be able to recover into the low 50s. All in all, it looks like a chilly day.

Cold air will continue to pour into the area Friday night and with clear skies and lighter winds by sunrise, temperatures are expected to fall into the mid to upper 30s. This could lead to our first round of patchy frost for parts of the area.

The weekend will be bright and cool with a warming trend by Sunday afternoon. Afternoon temperatures should be back in the 70s by Monday.