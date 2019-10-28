Monday, October 28 Evening Forecast

We had a contrast in temperatures across the area today with a cold front temporarily stalled along the I-44 corridor. Areas to the south enjoyed a bit of afternoon sun and highs in the 60s, while areas to the north dealt with cloudy and chilly weather. The cold will envelop all of the Ozarks by Tuesday with wet and cold weather to follow.

For tonight, we’ll find the cold front getting a push to the southeast as a storm moves across the area. Light rain this evening will taper off to patchy drizzle by late evening with falling temperatures. The rain will be gone by morning, but it will be cold and damp with readings in the upper 30s north to low 40s south.

There will be a brief break from wet weather before more showers spread in from the southwest during the afternoon. Temperatures won’t move much with afternoon temperatures in the 40s north of the state line with 50s along and south of the state line.

PATTERN TUESDAY

Tuesday night looks wet and cold with rain much of the night. The rain will taper off to patchy light showers Wednesday with another round of steadier rain Wednesday night as the core of the storm moves through. Temperatures won’t move much through the period with morning lows Wednesday in the upper 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s.

Colder air will work in late Wednesday night with temperatures slipping a little below freezing Thursday morning. It looks like there will be enough of an overlap of the cold air moving in and the rain moving out for a period of very light snow or snow flurries Thursday morning. Clouds will exit the area during the afternoon with temperatures struggling to warm through the 30s. Winds won’t help with brisk northwest winds making it feel like freezing all day.

Trick or treat weather looks clear and cold with winds subsiding. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s during the early evening. All in all, it’s shaping up to be the coldest Halloween since 1993, and possibly a top 5 coldest Halloween on record.

A hard freeze will follow Friday morning as readings fall into the 20s. Sunshine and westerly winds will work their magic during the day to push temperatures back into the low to mid-50s Friday afternoon, a nice turnaround after prior days of cold and damp weather.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST

Sunshine will remain abundant through the weekend into Monday. Another batch of cold air coming in Friday night will keep the front end of the weekend chilly, but warmer weather will follow on Sunday with afternoon highs well into the 50s. Afternoon temperatures should be back in the 60s Monday.

