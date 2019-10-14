Monday, October 14 Evening Forecast

Our beautiful stretch of fall weather will hit a bit of a speedbump on Tuesday. A front will send in a round of clouds and showers followed by another round of cool temperatures. A bigger storm is possible late next weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find a clear and cool evening with temperatures falling back into the 50s. Clouds will begin to spread in after midnight as moisture slips north ahead of a cold front. This will help keep temperatures warmer than the last several nights with temperatures settling into the mid-50s.

Clouds will hang around through much of the day Tuesday as a cold front slides southeast across the area. The front will move through during the afternoon generating a few storms along the front and a few showers and storms behind the front as well. We’ll have to keep an eye out for a stronger storm or two south of the interstate during the afternoon into the early evening if enough instability can materialize. If we do see an isolated severe storm, some hail, and strong wind gusts would be possible. Pockets of locally heavy rain will also be a possibility.

The rain should slip southeast out of the area Tuesday evening with skies quickly clearing and temperatures turning colder.

We’ll start the day Wednesday with cold temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, brisk winds out of the northwest and clear skies. We’ll hold on to sunny skies throughout the day with temperatures creeping back into the upper 50s for highs.

Another cold morning will follow, and there could be a bit of patchy frost. Temperatures will warm nicely under sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday looks even nicer with temperatures climbing a little higher. Skies will stay bright, but winds will be picking up out of the south.

Weekend weather looks rather cloudy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day looks like a washout and temperatures will be mild, especially on Sunday. A potent storm will wrap up north of the area Sunday night into Monday. This will push a cold front through Sunday night into Monday morning. There will be a possibility for stronger storms and heavy rainfall. Cool and windy weather will follow on Monday.