Monday, October 14 Evening Forecast

Our beautiful stretch of fall weather will hit a bit of a speedbump on Tuesday. A front will send in a round of clouds and showers followed by another round of cool temperatures. A bigger storm is possible late next weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find a clear and cool evening with temperatures falling back into the 50s. Clouds will begin to spread in after midnight as moisture slips north ahead of a cold front. This will help keep temperatures warmer than the last several nights with temperatures settling into the mid-50s.

Clouds will hang around through much of the day Tuesday as a cold front slides southeast across the area. The front will move through during the afternoon generating a few storms along the front and a few showers and storms behind the front as well. We’ll have to keep an eye out for a stronger storm or two south of the interstate during the afternoon into the early evening if enough instability can materialize. If we do see an isolated severe storm, some hail, and strong wind gusts would be possible. Pockets of locally heavy rain will also be a possibility.

A FEW STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TO THE SOUTH TUESDAY AFTERNOON

The rain should slip southeast out of the area Tuesday evening with skies quickly clearing and temperatures turning colder.

We’ll start the day Wednesday with cold temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, brisk winds out of the northwest and clear skies. We’ll hold on to sunny skies throughout the day with temperatures creeping back into the upper 50s for highs.

Another cold morning will follow, and there could be a bit of patchy frost. Temperatures will warm nicely under sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday looks even nicer with temperatures climbing a little higher. Skies will stay bright, but winds will be picking up out of the south.

Weekend weather looks rather cloudy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day looks like a washout and temperatures will be mild, especially on Sunday. A potent storm will wrap up north of the area Sunday night into Monday. This will push a cold front through Sunday night into Monday morning. There will be a possibility for stronger storms and heavy rainfall. Cool and windy weather will follow on Monday.

Clear

Springfield

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

74° / 56°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 74° 56°

Tuesday

71° / 39°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 71° 39°

Wednesday

58° / 37°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 58° 37°

Thursday

70° / 46°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 70° 46°

Friday

74° / 53°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 74° 53°

Saturday

71° / 58°
Showers
Showers 30% 71° 58°

Sunday

76° / 55°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 76° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

7 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

8 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

60°

11 PM
Clear
0%
60°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
60°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
60°

63°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

64°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

66°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

68°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

68°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
68°

64°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
64°

62°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
62°

60°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
60°

59°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
59°