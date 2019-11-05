Monday, November 4 Overnight Forecast

Today was another beauty with sunshine pushing temperatures into the 60s. Clouds rolled late in the day with a few showers expected overnight. The showers will remain fairly light and will tend to focus along and east of Hwy. 65. Showers should exit the area after midnight with clearing skies and temperatures slipping into the upper 30s by morning.

Tuesday is looking like a keeper. Sunshine will be abundant, winds will be light and temperatures will be comfortably cool, topping out near 60°.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST

Clouds lurking to the southwest will surge back into the area late Tuesday night. A bit of patchy drizzle could come with the clouds by Wednesday morning. Clouds will be tough to shake Wednesday, but temperatures will still manage to climb through the 50s. Drizzle and showers will break during the afternoon spreading in from the southwest.

The rain will be widespread Wednesday night with heavy rainfall possible along and south of the state line. Thursday will start with lingering showers and drizzle, ending with clearing skies from north to south late in the day.

Rain totals will range from a quarter of an inch or less north of Hwy. 54 to near an inch along Hwy. 60. Rain amounts along and south of the state line will be in the 1.5″ to 2.5″ range. No flash flooding is expected, but creeks and streams will likely fill up south of Hwy. 60.

RAINFALL FORECAST THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Temperatures will remain cold throughout the day Thursday. They’ll drop into the mid-30s Thursday morning, likely remaining stuck in the upper 30s throughout the afternoon.

Cold and mostly clear weather will follow on Friday. It looks like the coldest readings of the season so far are possible early Friday with morning lows in the low to mid-20s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-40s.

Temperatures will spike on Saturday as sunshine and southwest winds push temperatures into the upper 50s to near 60°. The milder weather will quickly get the boot on Sunday with a big blast of cold coming in with a strong cold front during the day. Depending on the timing of the front, it looks like we’ll manage to see some sunshine with temperatures warming into the 50s by late morning before taking a tumble during the afternoon.

It looks like a stretch of cold weather will follow for much of the following week.