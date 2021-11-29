Monday November 29 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

64° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 64° 42°

Tuesday

63° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 63° 44°

Wednesday

66° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 66° 47°

Thursday

70° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 70° 47°

Friday

69° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 69° 44°

Saturday

56° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 56° 37°

Sunday

56° / 35°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 17% 56° 35°

Hourly Forecast

35°

6 AM
Clear
2%
35°

36°

7 AM
Clear
2%
36°

38°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
38°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
43°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

61°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

58°

5 PM
Clear
1%
58°

55°

6 PM
Clear
2%
55°

52°

7 PM
Clear
2%
52°

50°

8 PM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

9 PM
Clear
3%
49°

48°

10 PM
Clear
3%
48°

48°

11 PM
Clear
3%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
3%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
3%
46°

45°

2 AM
Clear
4%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
5%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
5%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
6%
42°

Happy, happy Monday!

Sometimes the Monday after a holiday can be a drag, but with weather like this, we can’t complain too much. High pressure is in control bringing us plenty of sunshine and dry air in place. Winds will start to pick up out of the southwest today gusting up to 20 mph. Not the best day to burn, especially for our counties to the east.

This week is pretty much a copy-and-paste kind of forecast. Temperatures will stay above average both daytime and nighttime and we will have dry air in place. Thursday we will come close to a record high. As of now, we are forecasting a high of 70 degrees. The record is 73, which was set back in 2012.

The next change in our forecast will come this weekend. There will be a slight chance of rain, rain that is much needed! Temperatures will also cool down close to normal.

Enjoy your day and this beautiful weather.

Clear

Springfield Mo

31°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

29°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

31°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

34°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

29°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

