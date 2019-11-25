Monday, November 25 Evening Forecast

Today was just about perfect for late November. Sunshine and afternoon highs well into the 60s were a great way to start the week. Active weather to follow with multiple storms and multiple waves of wet weather.

For tonight, we’ll find increasing clouds by late evening with a threat of showers developing after midnight as moisture spreads north into the Ozarks. Temperatures will likely fall into the mid-40s this evening before slowly rising back into the 50s early Tuesday morning.

The risk of showers will tend to shift quickly east and northeast Tuesday morning with some sunshine trying to develop by afternoon to the west and northwest especially. This will open the door to mild afternoon highs in the low 70s where sunshine can get established. 60s will be more common to the southeast. Winds will ramp up as a storm starts to wrap up northeast of the area with gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible during the afternoon.

FORECAST HIGHS TUESDAY

A cold front will whip across the area Tuesday evening and there may be just enough instability for severe weather. The threat area will be focused mainly east of Hwy. 65 and the window looks narrow, between 5 pm and 10 pm. Storms that develop could produce strong wind gusts and a brief tornado threat. Outside of storms, strong winds are expected with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible. Gusts over 50 mph aren’t out of the question.

SEVERE RISK TUESDAY EVENING

Temperatures will slide in the wake of the front with temperatures settling in the 30s by Wednesday morning. Winds will remain brisk, gradually dying down during the day. Skies look mostly sunny with temperatures remaining chilly, only warming into the 40s.

The rest of the week looks ugly. A storm in the West will park itself in the Southwest for a few days. This will lead to a wet pattern with a cold rain expected Thursday and more showers or drizzle expected Friday. Temperatures Thursday will be mired in the 30s to around 40° all day. The rain may even mix with or start as some sleet early Thursday before changing to all rain. Temperatures will slowly rise throughout the day Friday, warming through the 40s into the low 50s.

The storm in the West will make it’s move by Saturday, pushing a round of showers and thunderstorms across the area Saturday morning. Like Tuesday’s storm, we’ll have to watch instability levels. They may be just high enough for some isolated severe weather. Sunshine looks like it will develop by the afternoon with temperatures warming into the 60s. Strong winds are expected with gusts over 40 mph. Temperatures will tumble Saturday night with a mostly cloudy and cold day Sunday with temperatures only warming into the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will remain strong through the period with gusts over 40 mph. The wraparound clouds on Sunday could generate a few snow flurries, mainly north and east of Springfield.

RAINFALL THROUGH SATURDAY

Cold and quiet weather will come with sunnier skies on Monday.