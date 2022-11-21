Happy Monday!

After suffering through frigid November temperatures, the warm-up we all deserve has arrived. Temperatures will warm into the mid-50s on Monday, which is very seasonal for this time of the year, and by Tuesday into Wednesday, we will make it close to the 60s.

Wind chills will be cool to start on Monday morning. You will still want to bundle up on the way out, but you will likely be able to shed the jacket later in the day.

Monday through Wednesday we will see very calm conditions. We will end the week with a chance of light rain. This could put a damper on your turkey trotting early Thursday.

As of now, models are differing on what the end of the week looks like. Our in-house model is bringing the chance of light rain Thursday-Saturday. Luckily, temperatures will stay warm enough where it will stay as only rain. We will have dry air in place, so that will hinder precipitation by the end of the week.