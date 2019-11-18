Monday, November 18 Evening Forecast

Clouds made for another cool day today. The cloud cover was compliments of a weak storm pushing east across the area. Clouds will move out later this evening with mostly clear and cold weather by morning with temperatures slipping into the mid to upper 30s.

Winds will switch around to a more west to southwest direction on Tuesday with sunny skies throughout the day. This will open the door to milder weather with afternoon temperatures warming into the low 60s.

The warming trend will continue into Wednesday with increasing clouds and wind as a front approaches from the northwest. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will hold off until Wednesday evening.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will spill across the area Wednesday night. Increasing humidity levels ahead of the front will keep temperatures mild for late November with temperatures only slipping into the low to mid-50s overnight.

It looks like the cold front will be slow enough for temperatures to warm into the 60s Thursday. Showers are possible, especially near the front as it slowly pushes southeast. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s behind the front during the afternoon.

The front will be located just south of the state line by early evening and will be a focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night. The threat of showers will build up to about I-44. Temperatures will continue to slide throughout the night with temperatures dropping into the mid-30s by morning.

More light showers or drizzle are expected Friday across the Ozarks as the core of the storm finally moves out of the West. The wet weather will come with cold temperatures with readings likely stuck in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the day. There’s a chance that the light showers could finish as very light snow Friday evening.

Weekend weather looks bright with a cold look to the front end of the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s Saturday, but look sharply warmer by Sunday as winds become more southwesterly. This will lead to temperatures surging through the 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the low to mid-60s. A storm looks like it will take shape and sweep through the area Tuesday into Tuesday night. Cold and cloudy weather is in store for travelers Wednesday along with brisk winds. Bright and chilly weather follows for Thanksgiving.