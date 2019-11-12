Monday, November 11 Evening Forecast

Snow and snow flurries coming to an end early this evening, but temperatures will continue to drop.

A band of light snow is currently positioned south of the interstate and will continue to drop southeast, ending from the northwest by mid-evening. Amounts are generally under an inch, but untreated roads have become covered and will remain slick overnight. Temperatures will also continue to drop through the teens into the lower teens by morning. Winds will remain gusty into the evening before dying down. Wind chills will be in the single digits to around 0° overnight.

Tuesday will be bright and very cold. A few record lows will likely be set in Vichy and West Plains. The record low is 16° for both locations. Record lows will likely be a little out of reach elsewhere. Winds will remain light throughout the day with afternoon temperatures remaining a little below freezing. We should manage to melt off the snow in areas that the sun can reach, while it stays on the ground for one more day in shady spots.

Temperatures should drop off quickly again Wednesday evening with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

We’ll thaw out on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-40s. A cold front will dash across the area early Thursday bringing another shot of cold and some cloud cover to the area for Thursday morning. Temperatures should be a little chillier Thursday afternoon, generally in the low 40s.

The pattern will remain cool into the weekend, but at least temperatures will be on the way back up. Friday looks sunny with afternoon highs near 50°. Saturday looks warmer with highs in the 50s under partly sunny skies.

There will be a shot at a few showers Sunday, but any rain looks pretty light right now. Temperatures should moderate a bit heading into next week.

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Broken Clouds

Springfield

21°F Broken Clouds Feels like 6°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 12F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
12°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 12F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

21°F Overcast Feels like 7°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
14°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

22°F Overcast Feels like 8°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
14°F Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

38° / 12°
Windy, periods of snow early
Windy, periods of snow early 70% 38° 12°

Tuesday

29° / 18°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 29° 18°

Wednesday

45° / 27°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 45° 27°

Thursday

41° / 22°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 41° 22°

Friday

49° / 28°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 49° 28°

Saturday

53° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 53° 34°

Sunday

50° / 35°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 50° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

22°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
22°

21°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
21°

20°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
20°

20°

10 PM
Clear
0%
20°

19°

11 PM
Clear
0%
19°

18°

12 AM
Clear
0%
18°

17°

1 AM
Clear
0%
17°

16°

2 AM
Clear
0%
16°

16°

3 AM
Clear
0%
16°

15°

4 AM
Clear
0%
15°

15°

5 AM
Clear
0%
15°

15°

6 AM
Clear
0%
15°

13°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
13°

15°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
15°

17°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
17°

20°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
20°

23°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
23°

25°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
25°

27°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
27°

28°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
28°

29°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
29°

29°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
29°

25°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
25°

23°

6 PM
Clear
0%
23°

