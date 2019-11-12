Monday, November 11 Evening Forecast

Snow and snow flurries coming to an end early this evening, but temperatures will continue to drop.

A band of light snow is currently positioned south of the interstate and will continue to drop southeast, ending from the northwest by mid-evening. Amounts are generally under an inch, but untreated roads have become covered and will remain slick overnight. Temperatures will also continue to drop through the teens into the lower teens by morning. Winds will remain gusty into the evening before dying down. Wind chills will be in the single digits to around 0° overnight.

Tuesday will be bright and very cold. A few record lows will likely be set in Vichy and West Plains. The record low is 16° for both locations. Record lows will likely be a little out of reach elsewhere. Winds will remain light throughout the day with afternoon temperatures remaining a little below freezing. We should manage to melt off the snow in areas that the sun can reach, while it stays on the ground for one more day in shady spots.

Temperatures should drop off quickly again Wednesday evening with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

We’ll thaw out on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-40s. A cold front will dash across the area early Thursday bringing another shot of cold and some cloud cover to the area for Thursday morning. Temperatures should be a little chillier Thursday afternoon, generally in the low 40s.

The pattern will remain cool into the weekend, but at least temperatures will be on the way back up. Friday looks sunny with afternoon highs near 50°. Saturday looks warmer with highs in the 50s under partly sunny skies.

There will be a shot at a few showers Sunday, but any rain looks pretty light right now. Temperatures should moderate a bit heading into next week.