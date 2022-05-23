Happy Monday!

It is going to be a chilly start to your work week, and it will stay below average for the next few days. Monday will be calm and cool. Clouds will increase throughout the day. Enjoy Monday, because things will change quickly.

The chance of rain will return late Monday into the overnight time period. We are already well above average for the month of May. We normally have about 4.11″ of rain at this point in the month. Springfield is almost double that, with heavy rain on the way. The ground is saturated and more rain could be problematic.

The heaviest rain will fall to our west and south. Through Thursday, Joplin could see an additional 2-3″ of rain (on top of almost 10″ already this month!). With the clouds and the rain, temperatures will stay below average throughout the week. Friday will begin the warm-up, and things will start to dry out… just in time for Memorial Day weekend!

The weekend is looking dry and hot! It might be possible to get a little pool time in.

Have a great day!