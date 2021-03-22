Monday, March 22 Overnight Forecast

Mild and breezy weather today will give way to wet weather later tonight. The first of a pair of storms will sweep in overnight with showers becoming likely after midnight. The rain will be on and off throughout the rest of the night with a few rumbles of thunder possible, especially toward sunrise.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue past sunrise, ending over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas by noon. Areas further east and north will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms through mid-afternoon. A few of the storms closer to Central Missouri will have a shot at organizing a bit more late morning into the afternoon hours. Areas north of a Pittsburg, MO, to Rolla, MO, line will have a shot at a stronger storm that could produce some hail.

Rain totals will generally be between a quarter of an inch and three-quarters of an inch.

Outside of the rain, the other story Tuesday will be the wind. Winds will pick up overnight tonight into Tuesday with gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected. A few gusts could top 40 mph.

Dry and breezy weather can be expected on Wednesday as we find ourselves between storms. There will be a range in the warmth with highs in the upper 50s northwest to low 70s southeast toward Mtn. Home.

The next storm will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. A surface low will ride up a stalled front over Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. This will put most of the area on the cool side of the storm track. Showers are possible from Wednesday night into Thursday evening with the heaviest of the rain expected Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Another half an inch to 1″ of rainfall is expected.

There will be a risk of severe weather with the storm, but it appears right now that it will remain east and southeast of the Ozarks.

Mild and dry weather returns on Friday along with bright conditions. We’ll hold onto mild weather into the weekend. In fact, we will likely see temperatures in the low 70s south of the interstate. A cold front will arrive during the afternoon with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Colder weather follows the front on Sunday, but temperatures will quickly turn warmer by Monday. We’ll have to keep an eye out for some frost though Monday morning.