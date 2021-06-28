Monday, June 28 Overnight Forecast

It’s been a day of heavy rainfall and thunder across areas north of the interstate. A stripe of 1 to 3″ of rainfall fell from Joplin east across Lake of the Ozarks. That band of rain faded by early evening with a few additional clusters of showers and thunderstorms firing up just to the south where the atmosphere hadn’t been worked over.

Flooding Near Lincoln, MO, Monday Afternoon (Photo Credit: Christie Ross)

For the rest of tonight, pockets of showers and thunderstorms near the interstate will fade with the risk of showers and a few thunderstorms shifting north overnight. Along and south of the interstate it will remain pretty quiet outside of a stray shower.

A lingering frontal boundary has been the focus for the wet weather over the past several days. It will lift further north on Tuesday taking the focus for wet weather with it. We can expect partly sunny skies and warm temperatures as readings climb into the mid to upper 80s across the Ozarks. Showers and thunderstorms will bubble up, but they’ll tend to be on the spotty side.

The front will edge a bit further south on Wednesday. This will lead to a bit more cloud cover and maybe an uptick in shower and thunderstorm chances, at least north of the state line. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s north to mid to upper 80s south.

The jet stream will begin to buckle more across the Eastern U.S. by Thursday. This will push the cold front across the area bringing a round of widespread showers and thunderstorms through the area. Temperatures should be cooler too as a result with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We’ll start to flush out the humidity by Friday morning, but there will likely be enough lingering moisture for partly cloudy skies and a shot at a few spotty showers into the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild for early July with highs topping out in the low 80s.

Drier air will continue to flood the area through Saturday and Sunday. This will make for fantastic weather for the 4th of July weekend. The pattern looks dry and fairly sunny. Temperatures will be comfortably cool at night with comfortably warm afternoon highs in the low 80s. Viewing conditions look perfect Sunday evening for area firework displays. Humidity levels will remain comfortable too through the weekend.

Temperatures will be heading higher by Monday. The day looks warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s.