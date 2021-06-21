Monday, June 21 Evening Forecast

The cold front has cleared the area and temperatures have tumbled in the aftermath! Most of the area is about 20 degrees cooler than it was 24 hours ago. We also got some much needed rain. At the KOLR studios in Springfield we picked up 0.67″ of rain. We are still over an inch behind for the month of June, but we should make some ground up this week.

High pressure is going to be in control over the next couple of days. For tonight, we can expect clear skies and chilly temperatures! Overnight lows will be right around 50 degrees, but I won’t be surprised if a few places will dip into the 40’s.

Thursday, temperatures will warm up to close to 90 degrees. Humidity will also increase. It will be hot and humid, we can expect the heat index to be close to 100.

A cold front will move through again on Friday late. We will see the chance for quite a bit of rain Friday evening into Saturday. Temperatures will also drop back to comfortable conditions for the weekend.