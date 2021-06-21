Monday, June 21 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 72° 52°

Tuesday

79° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 79° 59°

Wednesday

82° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 82° 66°

Thursday

90° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 71°

Friday

89° / 69°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 38% 89° 69°

Saturday

82° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 82° 65°

Sunday

84° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
71°

69°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
69°

65°

9 PM
Clear
1%
65°

63°

10 PM
Clear
1%
63°

61°

11 PM
Clear
1%
61°

60°

12 AM
Clear
2%
60°

59°

1 AM
Clear
2%
59°

57°

2 AM
Clear
4%
57°

56°

3 AM
Clear
4%
56°

56°

4 AM
Clear
5%
56°

55°

5 AM
Clear
5%
55°

55°

6 AM
Sunny
5%
55°

57°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
57°

64°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
64°

68°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
68°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

The cold front has cleared the area and temperatures have tumbled in the aftermath! Most of the area is about 20 degrees cooler than it was 24 hours ago. We also got some much needed rain. At the KOLR studios in Springfield we picked up 0.67″ of rain. We are still over an inch behind for the month of June, but we should make some ground up this week.

High pressure is going to be in control over the next couple of days. For tonight, we can expect clear skies and chilly temperatures! Overnight lows will be right around 50 degrees, but I won’t be surprised if a few places will dip into the 40’s.

Thursday, temperatures will warm up to close to 90 degrees. Humidity will also increase. It will be hot and humid, we can expect the heat index to be close to 100.

A cold front will move through again on Friday late. We will see the chance for quite a bit of rain Friday evening into Saturday. Temperatures will also drop back to comfortable conditions for the weekend.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low around 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F A mostly clear sky. Low around 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
11 mph NNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Rolla

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
