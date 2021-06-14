Monday, June 14, Morning Forecast

Happy Monday, friends!

We have a very summer-like forecast in store. A ridge of high pressure is controlling the weather over the Ozarks for the next few days. It will be sunny, hot and (mostly) dry. Temperatures will top out nearly 10 degrees above average with readings in the mid-to-low-90’s. Since dewpoints are lower and drier air is in place, heat index will be close to the temperature.

There is a SLIGHT chance for very isolated showers to develop Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The vast majority of the are will be staying dry through the week. I think the dry conditions will be music to farmer’s ears as they are trying to get that hay cut and baled.

The chance for rain will increase as we head into the weekend. If you are making outdoor plans for Father’s Day, stay aware there is a chance for a few showers. The weekend will also bring cooler temperatures to the Ozarks.

We aren’t all that acclimated to the hot temperatures. If you are spending much time outside, make sure to drink plenty of water and grab the sunscreen.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

82°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

81°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

81°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

82°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

84°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

92° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 92° 66°

Tuesday

90° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 90° 66°

Wednesday

90° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 17% 90° 68°

Thursday

93° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 93° 71°

Friday

93° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 93° 70°

Saturday

88° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 68°

Sunday

89° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 89° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
88°

85°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
85°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
80°

77°

10 PM
Clear
3%
77°

75°

11 PM
Clear
4%
75°

74°

12 AM
Clear
4%
74°

72°

1 AM
Clear
4%
72°

70°

2 AM
Clear
5%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
69°

68°

4 AM
Clear
6%
68°

68°

5 AM
Clear
6%
68°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
67°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
69°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
74°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
81°
