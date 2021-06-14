Monday, June 14, Morning Forecast

Happy Monday, friends!

We have a very summer-like forecast in store. A ridge of high pressure is controlling the weather over the Ozarks for the next few days. It will be sunny, hot and (mostly) dry. Temperatures will top out nearly 10 degrees above average with readings in the mid-to-low-90’s. Since dewpoints are lower and drier air is in place, heat index will be close to the temperature.

There is a SLIGHT chance for very isolated showers to develop Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The vast majority of the are will be staying dry through the week. I think the dry conditions will be music to farmer’s ears as they are trying to get that hay cut and baled.

The chance for rain will increase as we head into the weekend. If you are making outdoor plans for Father’s Day, stay aware there is a chance for a few showers. The weekend will also bring cooler temperatures to the Ozarks.

We aren’t all that acclimated to the hot temperatures. If you are spending much time outside, make sure to drink plenty of water and grab the sunscreen.