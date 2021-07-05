Monday, July 5 Morning Forecast

What a weekend! Our fourth of July weather couldn’t have been more perfect. We topped out in the mid-80’s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. It’s not often that we stay below average for an extended time period in the summer. Here is a look at the past 10 days temperatures.

High pressure sitting off to our east is in control of our weather for the next few days. High pressure means calm weather and dry conditions. Monday will start our week much the same way. Temperatures will be a touch below average and humidity will be on the lower side.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a touch warmer, with temperatures right around 90. We have two cold fronts that will move through this week, the first will be mid-week on Wednesday. We aren’t expecting a lot of rain, but very scattered showers will be possible.

Temperatures will really heat up by Friday. The heat index will be close to 100. Luckily, it’s only one day of extreme heat before the next cold front moves in. The chance of weekend rain is possible. Temperatures will also be dropped back below average for the weekend.