Monday, July 5 Morning Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

87° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 87° 65°

Tuesday

89° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 89° 69°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 88° 69°

Thursday

88° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 88° 71°

Friday

91° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 16% 91° 73°

Saturday

87° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 67°

Sunday

81° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 81° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
65°

70°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
70°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
84°

81°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
81°

77°

9 PM
Clear
3%
77°

75°

10 PM
Clear
4%
75°

74°

11 PM
Clear
4%
74°

73°

12 AM
Clear
5%
73°

71°

1 AM
Clear
5%
71°

70°

2 AM
Clear
6%
70°

69°

3 AM
Clear
6%
69°

68°

4 AM
Clear
7%
68°

67°

5 AM
Clear
7%
67°

67°

6 AM
Sunny
7%
67°

What a weekend! Our fourth of July weather couldn’t have been more perfect. We topped out in the mid-80’s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. It’s not often that we stay below average for an extended time period in the summer. Here is a look at the past 10 days temperatures.

High pressure sitting off to our east is in control of our weather for the next few days. High pressure means calm weather and dry conditions. Monday will start our week much the same way. Temperatures will be a touch below average and humidity will be on the lower side.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a touch warmer, with temperatures right around 90. We have two cold fronts that will move through this week, the first will be mid-week on Wednesday. We aren’t expecting a lot of rain, but very scattered showers will be possible.

Temperatures will really heat up by Friday. The heat index will be close to 100. Luckily, it’s only one day of extreme heat before the next cold front moves in. The chance of weekend rain is possible. Temperatures will also be dropped back below average for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

60°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

60°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

61°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100