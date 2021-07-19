Monday, July 19 Morning Forecast

Happy Monday, friends!

I hope your weekend was a great one. It was nice to get a little bit of rain… and it was needed as we were running just a little bit behind for the month. We are starting off our Monday with a little bit of fog. It should mix out pretty quickly, but visibility has been reduced especially to our south and east.

There is a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon. With the heating of the day, we could see a few of those summer popcorn showers. The best chance of seeing rain will be along the Missouri/Arkansas state line. Most people should be staying dry.

We will be in a very dry pattern as we head through the week. Temperatures will slowly be on the rise, and by the end of the week, we will be hot, humid and dry. (It’s time the heat returns. We’ve only had 1 90 degree day in all of July. We will end out the month HOT!)