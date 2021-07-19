Monday, July 19 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

83° / 63°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 83° 63°

Tuesday

85° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 85° 66°

Wednesday

88° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 88° 68°

Thursday

89° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 89° 70°

Friday

90° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 22% 90° 70°

Saturday

91° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 91° 72°

Sunday

90° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
71°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
77°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
77°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

80°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
80°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
78°

77°

8 PM
Sunny
7%
77°

74°

9 PM
Clear
9%
74°

72°

10 PM
Clear
6%
72°

71°

11 PM
Clear
7%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
7%
70°

68°

1 AM
Clear
8%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
8%
67°

66°

3 AM
Clear
8%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
8%
65°

65°

5 AM
Clear
8%
65°

64°

6 AM
Clear
8%
64°

65°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
65°

Happy Monday, friends!

I hope your weekend was a great one. It was nice to get a little bit of rain… and it was needed as we were running just a little bit behind for the month. We are starting off our Monday with a little bit of fog. It should mix out pretty quickly, but visibility has been reduced especially to our south and east.

There is a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon. With the heating of the day, we could see a few of those summer popcorn showers. The best chance of seeing rain will be along the Missouri/Arkansas state line. Most people should be staying dry.

We will be in a very dry pattern as we head through the week. Temperatures will slowly be on the rise, and by the end of the week, we will be hot, humid and dry. (It’s time the heat returns. We’ve only had 1 90 degree day in all of July. We will end out the month HOT!)

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Branson

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Harrison

71°F Fog Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Rolla

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

