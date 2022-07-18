Happy Monday!



Would you believe it if I told you this week was going to be the hottest of the summer (so far)? No doubt it has been unseasonably hot, but we are going to be taking it up a notch as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures on Monday will be the coolest of the week. It will still be above average. I expect temperatures in the low-90’s.





There is some good news to share. As we progress throughout the week, dewpoints will be lower. How is that good news? Well, it will be less humid throughout the week. This may even limit some of our Heat Advisories since it won’t feel like it is near 110.

The hottest temperatures of the year, if not the decade, will likely arrive over the weekend. Right now, temperatures appear to be close to 105°. Some models are putting temperatures even higher over the weekend.

If we see any rain this week, it will likely be on Wednesday. I’m not holding out much hope as I expect this to be a very, very dry week.