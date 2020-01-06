Monday, January 6 Evening Forecast

Cool and quiet weather for a few more days, but a wet pattern is setting up later this week.

For tonight, we’ll find a round of clouds sweeping through this evening. A little rain may show up on the radar, but it looks like most of it will evaporate before reaching the surface. Skies will clear from west to east by late evening with temperatures sliding into the upper 20s to low 30s by morning.

We’re going to keep this bright, quiet stretch of weather going for a couple of more days. Temperatures will be cool on Tuesday topping out in the low 50s. This is about 10° above average for early January! Above normal temperatures will get even more of a boost on Wednesday with southerly winds and sunshine pushing temperatures Wednesday afternoon into the upper 50s to near 60°.

The pattern will take a turn by Thursday. A front will approach the area from the northwest and moisture will be surging north to meet the front. Skies look cloudy with drizzle and showers breaking out during the afternoon. Temperatures will still manage to climb into the mid to upper 50s for highs despite the clouds and showers.

The mild pattern will continue into Friday with the cold front stalling north of I-44. Humidity levels will continue to increase, keeping morning lows in the low 50s and pushing afternoon highs to near 60°. Drizzle or showers are possible during the morning with an uptick in the coverage and intensity of the showers during the afternoon. The wet weather will continue into the overnight with the possibility of some thunder as well.

It’s a scenario similar to one we found ourselves dealing with in late December. Just enough instability will combine with wind energy to generate the risk of some isolated severe weather mainly south of the interstate late Friday afternoon into Friday night.

STORMY PATTERN LATE THIS WEEK

In addition to a severe weather risk, we’ll also be dealing with heavy rainfall that could lead to a risk of flash flooding. Rain totals Thursday afternoon through Saturday will be 1 to 2″ northwest to 2 to 4″ southeast with much of this falling Friday afternoon and Friday night.

RAINFALL THURSDAY INTO SATURDAY

Cold air is set to dump into the area too as the storm pushes east of the area by Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop significantly by sunrise Saturday and they may not recover much or possibly continue to fall further Saturday. Meanwhile, the upper-level core of the storm will be passing across the region. If the storm is organized enough we could see a round of wintry weather Saturday that may begin as a mix of rain and freezing rain and sleet followed by snow. The storm is still days away and there are lots of details to still fine-tune, so stay weather aware on this one.

Sunshine will develop by Sunday with a chilly day expected, especially if we have some wintry weather on Saturday. Sunshine and warmer weather is expected Monday with temperatures trying to sneak back into the 50s.